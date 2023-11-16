The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $55.57. 1,762,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,475,202. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

