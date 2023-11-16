The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.66. The stock had a trading volume of 204,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

