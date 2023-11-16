The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $73.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $161.73.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $319,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 77.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 54.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $2,168,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

