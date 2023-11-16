The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

THG traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $118.16. 13,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,417. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $148.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -136.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

