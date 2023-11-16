The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Gap Up to $23.82

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $24.70. The RMR Group shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 3,292 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The RMR Group

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $738.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.