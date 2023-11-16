The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

