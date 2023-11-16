The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 43,541 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.