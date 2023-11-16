The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,152 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of Trade Desk worth $63,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.18. 1,141,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,408. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 219.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.