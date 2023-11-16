The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Travelers Companies worth $106,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.45. 175,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,895. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.