The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 87,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $94.26. 3,035,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,232,537. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

