Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.70. The company had a trading volume of 231,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.23 and its 200 day moving average is $515.47. The company has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

