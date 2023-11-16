Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 21,266 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $267,254.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cars.com by 599.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 670,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 423,507 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 196.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

