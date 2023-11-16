Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 21,266 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $267,254.00.
- On Thursday, August 24th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00.
Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.84.
CARS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
