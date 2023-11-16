Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) CEO Buys $45,625.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 436,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,822.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joe Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00.

Thryv stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Thryv by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,250,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,759,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Thryv by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

