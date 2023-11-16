TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.61-$3.64 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.