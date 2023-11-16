TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.27.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $289.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.34 and a 200 day moving average of $253.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.