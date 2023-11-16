Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 249% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,016 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,105,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 494,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 464.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 437,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 384,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CALM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 203,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

