Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. 58,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

