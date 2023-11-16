Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,074 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $85.82. 15,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,576. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

