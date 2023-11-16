Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ingevity worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 547.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE NGVT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 21,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,457. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

