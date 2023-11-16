Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 128,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,057. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

