Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 607 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $125.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.