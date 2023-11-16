Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Freshpet worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 69,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 880.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. 19,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

