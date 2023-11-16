Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 324,517 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 324,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of ChargePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,957 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,974. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,326,970 shares of company stock worth $24,839,403 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. UBS Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

