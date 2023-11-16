Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 94,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

