Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 2,533 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 80,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

