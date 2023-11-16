Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.78. 152,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

