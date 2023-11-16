Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $90,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.15. 10,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

