Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

