Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $630,757 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Trimble Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,109. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

