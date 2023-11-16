Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 146.9% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.81. 1,353,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

