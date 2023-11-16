Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $128.16. 5,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $374,312.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $374,312.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

