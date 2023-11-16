Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 326,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

