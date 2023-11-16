Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.36. The stock had a trading volume of 261,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average is $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

