Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 288.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

BAP traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

