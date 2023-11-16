Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,458. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average of $171.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

