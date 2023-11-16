Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Essential Utilities by 28.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 67,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,677. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

