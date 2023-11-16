Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,638 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of LTC Properties worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.86. 16,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,567. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

