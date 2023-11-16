Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW remained flat at $67.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,365. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

