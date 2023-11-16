Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $199,877,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,310. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

View Our Latest Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.