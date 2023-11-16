Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Azenta worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azenta by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Azenta by 24.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,466. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Azenta

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.