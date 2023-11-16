Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of New York Times worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,971. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

