Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 5,917 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

HASI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 148,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,748.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

