TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Director Acquires $25,221.60 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) Director Katherine J. Park acquired 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TPVG stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $380.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

