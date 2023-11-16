U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

USB stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

