Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $85,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $415.33 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

