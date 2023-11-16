United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,586 shares of company stock worth $770,632 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 424.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

