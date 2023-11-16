US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,770 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $95,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,901. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

