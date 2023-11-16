US Bancorp DE Buys 116,841 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,561,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,536,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

