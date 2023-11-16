US Bancorp DE Buys 145,807 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,807 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 3.47% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $72,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 281.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of USRT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 28,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,784. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

