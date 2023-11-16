US Bancorp DE Buys 32,852 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.71% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 43,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,187. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

